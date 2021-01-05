Evoqua Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced plans to hold its First Quarter earnings conference call Tuesday, February 2 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the Company’s First Quarter 2021 results will be issued prior to the call. The information to join the earnings conference call is below:

US Participant Dial-in: (866) 690-2108

International Participant Dial-in: (918) 398-8081

Conference ID: 3280356

This call will be recorded:

US Replay: (855) 859-2056

International Replay: (404) 537-3406

Replay available: Beginning 1:00 p.m. ET on February 2 until 11:59 p.m. on February 16, 2021

The live audio webcast and presentation slides for the call will be accessible via Evoqua's Investor Relations website, http://aqua.evoqua.com/. The link to the webcast replay as well as the presentation slides will also be posted on Evoqua's Investor Relations website.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

