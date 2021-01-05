Stratasys Completes Acquisition of Origin, Accelerating Expansion Into Mass Production Additive Manufacturing

“The completion of this acquisition marks an important milestone for Stratasys, positioning us to generate meaningful incremental revenue from a wide range of new market opportunities for mass production,” said Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif. “I’m confident that Origin’s innovative solutions will be a key contributor to strong company growth beginning in 2021 and help us further realize our strategic goal to fortify our leadership position as the ‘first choice’ for polymer 3D printing.”

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced today it has completed the acquisition of Origin, effective as of Dec. 31, 2020. The acquisition adds Origin’s software-centric additive manufacturing solution that offers best-in-class printing technology based on digital light processing for production-oriented polymer applications.

As previously indicated on December 9, 2020, the impact of the acquisition on Stratasys’ diluted non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to accelerate the company’s growth rate and be slightly dilutive to non-GAAP earnings per share in 2021, and accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share by 2023.

Based in San Francisco, Origin is pioneering a new approach to additive manufacturing of end-use parts. Origin One, the company’s manufacturing-grade 3D printer, uses Programmable PhotoPolymerization to precisely control light, heat, and force, among other variables, to produce parts with exceptional accuracy and consistency. The company works with a network of partners to develop a wide range of commercial-grade materials for its system, resulting in some of the toughest and most resilient materials in additive manufacturing. The company was founded in 2015 and is led by alumni from Google and Apple. Investors include Floodgate, DCM, Mandra Capital, Haystack, TDK Ventures, Stanford University, and Joe Montana. Learn more at www.origin.io.

Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM, PolyJet Technology, and stereolithography 3D printers. The company’s technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For more than 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production.