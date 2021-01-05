Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. to Present and Host a Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on January 12, 2021

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (“Del Taco” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: TACO), the second largest Mexican-American quick service restaurant chain by units in the United States, today announced that John D. Cappasola, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven L. Brake, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host a fireside chat virtually at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The presentation and fireside chat is scheduled for 12:30 PM ET and will be webcast live and later archived at www.deltaco.com under the investors section. The webcast can also be viewed directly through the ICR conference website at www.icrconference.com.