Bruker and Evosep Announce Major Progress in Unbiased, Quantitative True Single-cell Proteomics

Figure 1: Evosep One LC and timsTOF Pro MS (Photo: Business Wire)

These advances have been demonstrated by the Mann-group in a paper by A. Brunner et al., which is now available on Bioarchive at https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.22.423933v1. Key results include the first untargeted and unbiased analysis of true single cells achieving an identification depth of up to 1,500 protein groups from single FACS-sorted and individually digested HeLa cells. This remarkable sensitivity was achieved by the combined Evosep–timsTOF platform using crucial innovations.

Two new ultra low-flow methods on an otherwise unmodified Evosep One system offer 100 nL/min gradients that lead to approximately 10 times higher sensitivity than gradients at 1 µL/min, confirming theoretical expectations. These new nano-flow methods, using the Whisper flow technology, have the same low overhead as the other established Evosep One methods, and offer a throughput of either 20 or 40 samples per day. They make single-cell analysis robust, as shown by the analysis of 420 single cells that were analyzed on the same column. The workflow retrieved known and unexpected proteins changing abundance upon chemically arresting the cell cycle at discrete points.

Also crucial for achieving ultra-high true single-cell sensitivity was a new modified timsTOF mass spectrometer that included a new, brighter ion source with associated modified ion optics. These precommercial innovations on the timsTOF platform were combined with the newly developed dia-PASEF 1 scan mode, wherein a large percentage of all peptides are sampled in an unbiased manner. The study provided further evidence of the advantages of data-independent analysis (DIA) for short LC gradients or extremely low abundance samples, such as single cells. Even for these single cells, the quantitative reproducibility was high in this novel Evosep–timsTOF workflow.