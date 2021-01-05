 

Bruker and Evosep Announce Major Progress in Unbiased, Quantitative True Single-cell Proteomics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) and Evosep today announced major progress in high-sensitivity, quantitative true single-cell proteomics, using a modified timsTOF Pro mass spectrometer connected to an Evosep One low-flow chromatography system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005248/en/

Figure 1: Evosep One LC and timsTOF Pro MS (Photo: Business Wire)

Figure 1: Evosep One LC and timsTOF Pro MS (Photo: Business Wire)

These advances have been demonstrated by the Mann-group in a paper by A. Brunner et al., which is now available on Bioarchive at https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.22.423933v1. Key results include the first untargeted and unbiased analysis of true single cells achieving an identification depth of up to 1,500 protein groups from single FACS-sorted and individually digested HeLa cells. This remarkable sensitivity was achieved by the combined Evosep–timsTOF platform using crucial innovations.

Two new ultra low-flow methods on an otherwise unmodified Evosep One system offer 100 nL/min gradients that lead to approximately 10 times higher sensitivity than gradients at 1 µL/min, confirming theoretical expectations. These new nano-flow methods, using the Whisper flow technology, have the same low overhead as the other established Evosep One methods, and offer a throughput of either 20 or 40 samples per day. They make single-cell analysis robust, as shown by the analysis of 420 single cells that were analyzed on the same column. The workflow retrieved known and unexpected proteins changing abundance upon chemically arresting the cell cycle at discrete points.

Also crucial for achieving ultra-high true single-cell sensitivity was a new modified timsTOF mass spectrometer that included a new, brighter ion source with associated modified ion optics. These precommercial innovations on the timsTOF platform were combined with the newly developed dia-PASEF 1 scan mode, wherein a large percentage of all peptides are sampled in an unbiased manner. The study provided further evidence of the advantages of data-independent analysis (DIA) for short LC gradients or extremely low abundance samples, such as single cells. Even for these single cells, the quantitative reproducibility was high in this novel Evosep–timsTOF workflow.

Seite 1 von 3
Bruker Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bruker and Evosep Announce Major Progress in Unbiased, Quantitative True Single-cell Proteomics Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) and Evosep today announced major progress in high-sensitivity, quantitative true single-cell proteomics, using a modified timsTOF Pro mass spectrometer connected to an Evosep One low-flow chromatography system. This …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Hologic to Acquire SOMATEX, Leader in Biopsy Site Markers and Localization Technologies, for $64 ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declares initial distribution for January and ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of 2021
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Bruker Introduces MBT Sepsityper Kit US IVD for Rapid and Affordable Identification of over 400 Microorganisms from Positive Blood Cultures
18.12.20
Bruker Launches FluoroType SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV PCR Panel in Europe with CE-IVD Mark