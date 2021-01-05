Verastem Oncology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. The fireside chat will be made available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. EST.
The webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Media” section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com under “Events & Presentations”.
About Verastem Oncology
Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005286/en/
