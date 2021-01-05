Verastem Oncology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. The fireside chat will be made available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. EST.

The webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Media” section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com under “Events & Presentations”.