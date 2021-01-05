Veritone to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE, is scheduled to participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021.

Veritone management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 1:15 pm Pacific Time/ 4:15 pm Eastern Time. The company’s presentation will be webcast and available for replay here. Management will also be hosting one-on-one virtual meetings the same day.