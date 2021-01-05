 

Garmin Autoland honored with Top Flight Award from Aviation International News

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that its revolutionary Garmin Autoland system was honored with the inaugural Top Flight Award presented by Aviation International News (AIN) in the Contribution to Safety category. Part of the Garmin Autonomi family of autonomous safety-enhancing technologies for aircraft, Autoland is the world’s first certified system of its kind with the ability to activate during an emergency situation to autonomously control and land an aircraft without human intervention1.

Garmin Autoland is the world’s first certified system of its kind with the ability to activate during an emergency situation to autonomously control and land an aircraft without human intervention. (Photo: Business Wire)

AIN’s Top Flight Awards recognize creativity and innovation in design and technology, as well as quality and passion in business aviation services and people. Nominees and award winners were selected by the AIN editorial team in ten categories: New Jet; New Turboprop; New Helicopter; Technology; New FBO Facility; Training; Charter/Fractional/Jet Card Innovation; Innovator, Designer, or Charitable Hero of the Year; Sustainability; and Contribution to Safety.

“We are extremely proud and grateful to be recognized by AIN with their Top Flight Award for the innovation of Autoland,” said Phil Straub, Garmin executive vice president and managing director, aviation. “This honor recognizes and is a testament to the entire Garmin team, who are driven by the mission to increase aviation safety and save lives through the development of advanced technologies like Autoland.”

In the event of an emergency such as pilot incapacitation, the pilot or even a passenger on board can activate Autoland to land the aircraft with a simple press of a dedicated button. Autoland can also activate automatically if the system determines it’s necessary. Once activated, the system calculates a flight plan to the most suitable airport and runway, and while avoiding terrain and adverse weather, initiates an approach to the chosen runway and automatically lands the aircraft.

