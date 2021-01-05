Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of John P. DeVincenzo, M.D. as Vice President of Translational Virology

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced the appointment of John P. DeVincenzo, M.D. as Vice President of Translational Virology. In this role, Dr. DeVincenzo will provide leadership and direction for Enanta’s pipeline of respiratory antiviral clinical development programs and be responsible for the strategic development and tactical implementation of the clinical studies for these programs. Dr. DeVincenzo brings more than 30 years of clinical research and academic experience to Enanta, predominantly focused on the pathogenesis of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children and the development of therapeutic and prevention strategies for RSV and other respiratory viral diseases.

John P. DeVincenzo, M.D. (Photo: Business Wire)

“John is a strong addition to Enanta as he has played a significant role in nearly every RSV therapeutic advancement in the past several decades and has worked with multiple RSV antiviral and vaccine candidates from proof-of-concept to clinical trials,” said Nathalie Adda, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Enanta. “John’s appointment to this newly-created role reflects our commitment to advancing our RSV program and developing treatments for other respiratory infections, such as COVID-19 and human metapneumovirus. His specialized experience in the development of RSV therapeutics will prove to be invaluable, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Enanta.”

“Enanta is at the forefront of developing the leading RSV antiviral program and I am eager to leverage my years of expertise to help bring lifesaving therapeutics to patients in need,” stated Dr. DeVincenzo. “I am excited by the potential of EDP-938, a differentiated N-protein inhibitor that targets the virus’ replication machinery and has demonstrated positive Phase 2a results in a human challenge study. With a robust clinical program underway, including three ongoing or planned trials, I am eager to work with the Enanta team to advance the RSV clinical program.”