ALX Oncology to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12 at 10:50 am ET.



A live webcast of the presentation is available here and can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 30 days following the presentation date.