 

ALX Oncology to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12 at 10:50 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation is available here and can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 30 days following the presentation date.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of ALX148 for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications as well as MDS and AML. For more information, please visit ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com. 

CONTACT: Investor Contact:

Peter Garcia
Chief Financial Officer, ALX Oncology
(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113
peter@alxoncology.com

Argot Partners
(212)-600-1902
alxoncology@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:

Karen Sharma
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
alx@macbiocom.com

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
ALX Oncology Added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
14.12.20
ALX Oncology Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
10.12.20
ALX Oncology Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
07.12.20
ALX Oncology Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
07.12.20
ALX Oncology Announces Updated Data from ASPEN-01, the Ongoing Phase 1b Study of ALX148, Showing Robust, Durable Activity in Patients with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
07.12.20
ALX Oncology Announces Updates on Planned ALX148 Phase 2 Head and Neck Cancer Studies