 

G1 Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2021

05.01.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey will present a company update at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

To access the live and archived webcast of the presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations page of the G1 website.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is developing and advancing two novel therapies. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Trilaciclib received Breakthrough Therapy Designation and is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a PDUFA action date of February 15, 2021. Rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contact:
Will Roberts
G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
610-304-5882
wroberts@g1therapeutics.com


