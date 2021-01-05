 

MediWound to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in January

YAVNE, Israel, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced that it will participate in the forthcoming LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Corporate Access Event and the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. Both conferences will take place virtually.

LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event (January 6-8 and 11-14)
Management will be available for virtual 1x1 meetings with institutional investors and sell side analysts. To register for this event and request a meeting, visit: http://lifesci.events/LifeSci2021.

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference (January 11-14)
Management will provide a corporate update. The session time is on-demand, beginning Monday January 11 starting 6:00 am (EST). To register and view the presentation, please click here.

About MediWound Ltd.
MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound’s first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid, non-surgically and rapidly removes burn eschar without harming viable tissue. The product has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli, Argentinian, South Korean, Russian and Peruvian Ministries of Health for eschar removal (debridement) in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. On June 29, 2020, a biological license application (BLA) was submitted to the U.S. FDA and was assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of June 29, 2021. MediWound’s second innovative product, EscharEx is a topical biological drug candidate for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds using the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

