Silence Therapeutics to Participate in January Virtual U.S. Investor Conferences

5 January 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at two upcoming investor conferences, details of which can be found below:

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

Date: January 11, 2021
Time: 6:00 a.m. EST (13:00 GMT)

ICR Conference 2021

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021
Time: 8:30- 9:10 a.m. EST (13:30 - 14:10 GMT)

Live webcasts of the Company's presentations can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.silence-therapeucs.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for 60 days on the Company's website following the conference.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc
Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications
ir@silence-therapeutics.com

  		Tel:  +1 (646) 637-3208
  Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence

  		  Tel:  +44 (0) 20 7597 5970
European IR
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott/ Angela Gray / Chris Welsh
silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

  		Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
U.S. IR
Westwicke
Peter Vozzo
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

  		 Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505

About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet medical need. Silence’s proprietary technology can be used to engineer short interfering ribonucleic acids (siRNAs) that bind specifically to and silence, through the RNAi pathway, almost any gene in the human genome to which siRNA can be delivered. Silence’s wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of Lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 to address beta-thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Silence is also developing SLN500, a C3 targeting program, in partnership with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals to reduce the expression of the C3 protein for the treatment of complement pathway-mediated diseases.  Silence maintains ongoing research and collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Takeda. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/


