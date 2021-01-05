Cardinal Board Recommends Shareholders Accept the Shandong Gold Offer Without Delay

Other than the Shandong Gold Offer which is scheduled to expire at 7pm (Sydney time) on 12 January 2021, there are no other takeover offers available to shareholders, and the Company is not aware of any potential new offers to be presented.

Recommendation of Cardinal Board – Accept the Shandong Gold Offer

The Shandong Gold Offer is due to expire at 7pm (Sydney time) on 12 January 2021 (unless extended). Cardinal refers its Shareholders to:

a) the Key Reasons to Accept the Offer set out in Cardinal’s Target’s Statement dated 11 August 2020 (as supplemented) (Target’s Statement) in respect of the Shandong Gold Offer; and



b) Why you should accept the Offer in section 7 of the Fourth Supplementary Bidder’s Statement from Shandong Gold dated 29 December 2020.

In particular, Cardinal notes that if you retain your Cardinal Shares, the price which you will be able to sell them at a later date, the level of liquidity of Cardinal Shares and the continued listing of the Cardinal Shares on the ASX or TSX is uncertain and you will continue to be exposed to the risks associated with being a minority Cardinal Shareholder, some of those risks being set out in detail in the Target’s Statement which was released on the ASX on 11 August 2020.