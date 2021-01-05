 

Construction contract in Estonia (concrete works of Tehnopol 3 in Tallinn)

On 5 January 2021, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and OÜ Astlanda Ehitus entered into a contract for conducting concrete works of Tehnopol office building and parking house at Mäealuse 2/4, Tallinn.

The contract includes construction of concrete structures of Tehnopol 3 office building with one underground and eight above ground floors and a parking house located at Tehnopol science and business campus in Tallinn Mustamäe district.

The contract value is approximately EUR 3.85 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in November 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti Head of Concrete Works Department, Mr. Risto Sappinen, tel. +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.


