Construction contract in Estonia (concrete works of Tehnopol 3 in Tallinn)

On 5 January 2021, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and OÜ Astlanda Ehitus entered into a contract for conducting concrete works of Tehnopol office building and parking house at Mäealuse 2/4, Tallinn.

The contract includes construction of concrete structures of Tehnopol 3 office building with one underground and eight above ground floors and a parking house located at Tehnopol science and business campus in Tallinn Mustamäe district.