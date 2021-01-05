New fixed-rate bonds
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
5 January 2021
New fixed-rate bonds
Nykredit opens a new fixed-rate 0.5% bond (RO) maturing on 1 October 2053 and a new fixed-rate 0% bond (SDO) maturing on 1 October 2043.
The new bonds will be used to fund lending in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.
The Final Bond Terms will be published in separate stock exchange announcement.
Questions may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Anders Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 65.
Attachment
