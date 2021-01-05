Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Issue of Equity

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

Correction: Foresight Williams Technology Shares

Further to the announcements published on 18 December 2020 and 21 December 2020, the Board confirms that the remaining 421,326 of the already allotted 1,260,505 Foresight Williams Technology Shares ("FWT Shares") of 1p each will be admitted for trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 6 January 2021.

