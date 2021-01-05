 

Cerecor Announces Successful Proof of Concept Data for CERC-002, a Unique LIGHT-Neutralizing Antibody, in Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19 ARDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

  • COVID-19 ARDS patients treated with a single dose of the anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody CERC-002 demonstrated robust improvement in the primary endpoint (proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure over the 28-day study period) compared to placebo (n=62, odds ratio [OR] = 2.62, p=0.059)
  • A prespecified subgroup analysis of patients 60 years of age showed that CERC-002 treatment led to a greater than 3-fold increase in likelihood of avoiding respiratory failure and death compared to placebo (n=33, OR = 3.38, p=0.054)
  • 28-day mortality was reduced by approximately 50% in patients treated with CERC-002 (3 patients) vs. placebo (6 patients). There were a total of 4 COVID-19 related deaths in patients on CERC-002 vs. 9 on placebo as of December 2020. These data will be updated and analyzed at the 60-day timepoint
  • Importantly, CERC-002 showed activity on top of corticosteroids in COVID-19 ARDS (>90% of patients in the trial received corticosteroids and >60% received remdesivir)
  • CERC-002 dramatically and rapidly reduced serum free-LIGHT levels
  • CERC-002 was well tolerated with no drug related SAEs and no clinically meaningful differences in immunosuppression or other SAEs between CERC-002 and placebo
  • The company intends to meet with the FDA and believes that these data support the initiation of a registration trial and filing for Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Additionally, the company is continuing its program in severe pediatric-onset Crohn’s disease and is exploring the applicability of CERC-002 in non-COVID-19 ARDS

ROCKVILLE, Md. and CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases, today announced results from its exploratory Phase 2 US-based randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled proof of concept trial (NCT04412057) of the human anti-LIGHT (TNFSF14) monoclonal antibody CERC-002. All patients in this trial were hospitalized with COVID-19 associated pneumonia and mild-to-moderate acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”). A total of 83 patients (82 treated) were randomized 1:1 to receive standard of care at the sites plus either a single dose of 1,200 mg of CERC-002 or placebo subcutaneously. Due to the protocol allowing patients to receive high flow oxygen prior to randomization, 62 patients were included in the intention-to-treat (ITT) analysis of the primary endpoint.

Seite 1 von 5


Cerecor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cerecor Announces Successful Proof of Concept Data for CERC-002, a Unique LIGHT-Neutralizing Antibody, in Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19 ARDS COVID-19 ARDS patients treated with a single dose of the anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody CERC-002 demonstrated robust improvement in the primary endpoint (proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure over the 28-day study period) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Fortinet to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Cerecor Announces FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug Application for CERC-007 for the Treatment of Still’s Disease
16.12.20
Cerecor Announces First Patient Dosed in a Phase 1b Clinical Trial of CERC-007 for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
08.12.20
Cerecor Announces FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug Application for CERC-007 for Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
7
CERECOR INC. (CERC) Behandlungen für Kinder- und Waisenkrankheiten.