Cerecor Announces Successful Proof of Concept Data for CERC-002, a Unique LIGHT-Neutralizing Antibody, in Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19 ARDS

COVID-19 ARDS patients treated with a single dose of the anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody CERC-002 demonstrated robust improvement in the primary endpoint (proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure over the 28-day study period) compared to placebo (n=62, odds ratio [OR] = 2.62, p=0.059)

A prespecified subgroup analysis of patients 60 years of age showed that CERC-002 treatment led to a greater than 3-fold increase in likelihood of avoiding respiratory failure and death compared to placebo (n=33, OR = 3.38, p=0.054)

28-day mortality was reduced by approximately 50% in patients treated with CERC-002 (3 patients) vs. placebo (6 patients). There were a total of 4 COVID-19 related deaths in patients on CERC-002 vs. 9 on placebo as of December 2020. These data will be updated and analyzed at the 60-day timepoint

Importantly, CERC-002 showed activity on top of corticosteroids in COVID-19 ARDS (>90% of patients in the trial received corticosteroids and >60% received remdesivir)

CERC-002 dramatically and rapidly reduced serum free-LIGHT levels

CERC-002 was well tolerated with no drug related SAEs and no clinically meaningful differences in immunosuppression or other SAEs between CERC-002 and placebo

The company intends to meet with the FDA and believes that these data support the initiation of a registration trial and filing for Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Additionally, the company is continuing its program in severe pediatric-onset Crohn’s disease and is exploring the applicability of CERC-002 in non-COVID-19 ARDS



ROCKVILLE, Md. and CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) today announced results from its exploratory Phase 2 US-based randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled proof of concept trial (NCT04412057) of the human anti-LIGHT (TNFSF14) monoclonal antibody CERC-002. All patients in this trial were hospitalized with COVID-19 associated pneumonia and mild-to-moderate acute respiratory distress syndrome ("ARDS"). A total of 83 patients (82 treated) were randomized 1:1 to receive standard of care at the sites plus either a single dose of 1,200 mg of CERC-002 or placebo subcutaneously. Due to the protocol allowing patients to receive high flow oxygen prior to randomization, 62 patients were included in the intention-to-treat (ITT) analysis of the primary endpoint.