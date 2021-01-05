 

Plug Power to Host Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Discuss Preliminary 2020 Results and 2021 Growth Plans

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, today announced the access details for its January 26, 2021 business update conference call. On this call, CEO, Andy Marsh, will discuss preliminary results for the full year of 2020, including continual progress versus our business goals. Additionally, Mr. Marsh will outline the company's plans for 2021.

Join the call:

Date: January 26, 2021

Time: 10:00 am ET

Toll-free: 877-405-1239

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1417059&tp_key=03b1210eda

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug Power homepage (www.plugpower.com). A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The Company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the Company has deployed over 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs.Plug Power’s vertically integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The Company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

Media Contact
Ian Martorana
The Bulleit Group
‪(415) 237-3681‬
plugpower@bulleitgroup.com


