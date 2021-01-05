OneWater Marine Inc. Completes the Acquisition of Roscioli Yachting Center

Roscioli Yachting Center is a renowned, full-service marina and yachting facility located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which has served yacht owners for over 50 years. The Roscioli team includes over one hundred skilled team members who utilize premier equipment and technology to provide customers with best-in-class services ranging from custom carpentry and fabrications, painting and refinishing, master mechanics and superior dockside hospitality. Roscioli generated revenues in excess of $15 million over the past twelve months.

BUFORD, Ga., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or “the Company”) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Roscioli Yachting Center, Inc., including the related real estate and in-water slips. The transaction expands the Company’s presence in the yacht category and provides a springboard for further growth, while amplifying the Company’s service and repair offerings.

“Bob Roscioli founded Roscioli Yachting Center with the mantra ‘Today’s the Day’, which is echoed by the OneWater team. We are incredibly proud to welcome the Roscioli team to the OneWater family and to blend their industry-leading skillset with our proven strategic vision. Together, we believe we will redefine the gold standard of yacht servicing and customer experience,” said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of OneWater Marine.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

