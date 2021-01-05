Agios to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and genetically defined diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation and breakout session can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following the presentation.