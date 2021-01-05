 

Axogen to Participate at AAHS ASPN ASRM 2021 Virtual Annual Meetings

Clinical evidence supporting the company’s platform for nerve repair will be featured in several presentations during the scientific sessions

ALACHUA, Fla., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or transection to peripheral nerves, today announced its participation at the combined 2021 meetings of the American Association for Hand Surgery (AAHS), American Society for Peripheral Nerve (ASPN), and the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery (ASRM). The meetings will be held virtually from January 10-17, 2021, offering hand and reconstructive microsurgeons the opportunity to learn about emerging clinical evidence and surgical techniques from experts in the field.

Axogen will host a virtual educational symposium, Recent publications in peripheral nerve reconstruction and their application to cutting edge techniques, on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The symposium will feature two renowned peripheral nerve repair experts who will discuss the most pertinent nerve related articles published in 2020 and how they are putting this information into practice. 

“We are pleased with the meetings’ agendas as they include several presentations highlighting Axogen technologies, techniques, and clinical studies,” said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president. “Interest in peripheral nerve repair continues to increase and we welcome the opportunity to work with more surgeons to further revolutionize the science of nerve repair.”

Presentations from Axogen’s research collaborations will be featured in the following sessions.

AAHS:

  • A comparative study of naturally-derived SIS and cross-linked collagen as a nerve conduit
  • Comparative Effectiveness Evaluating Allograft, Autograft, and Conduit Nerve Repairs: A Systematic Review
  • Recovery Outcomes of Median Nerve Repairs with Processed Nerve Allograft Distal to the Elbow

ASPN:

  • Patient-Reported Quality of Life and the Impact of Delayed Referral to a Nerve Surgeon
  • Impact of Nerve Surgery on Opioid and Medication Use in Patients with Nerve Injuries

About AAHS
The American Association for Hand Surgery represents a diverse but cohesive mix of highly respected professionals working in all disciplines of hand surgery and hand therapy. Members include orthopedic surgeons, plastic surgeons, general surgeons, microsurgeons, hand therapists, nurses, and basic scientists from the United States, Canada, and many other countries. For more information, please visit: www.handsurgery.org.

