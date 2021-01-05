 

Ocuphire Pharma Initiates LYNX-1 Phase 3 Study Investigating Nyxol in Night Vision Disturbances

Nyxol is in Late Stage Clinical Development for A New Ophthalmic Indication

Top Line Data from LYNX-1 Expected 3Q2021

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, announced the initiation of patient recruitment and screening in late December for its LYNX-1 Phase 3 registration study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Nyxol in night vision disturbances (NVD) at multiple sites in the US.

NVD, also known as dim light vision disturbances, is a condition in which peripheral imperfections (aberrations) of the cornea scatter light when the pupil dilates in dim light conditions. These imperfections can be naturally occurring, especially with age, or surgically-induced from refractive procedures such as LASIK. Patients with NVD experience glare, halos, starbursts and decreased contrast sensitivity. The effects of NVD can be reduced or eliminated by moderately reducing pupil diameter to avoid some of the aberrations and their scattering effect, without impeding the ability to see at night. Four major patient subpopulations of NVD have been identified based on their underlying cause of aberrations: night myopia (naturally occurring), non-central cataracts, post-LASIK procedures, and post-IOL implantation. These conditions span an age range of late teenagers to those 80 years and older.

Ocuphire worked closely with the market research firm GlobalData to understand the market opportunity for NVD. The market size findings from the in-depth physician and patient surveys were larger than previously projected for this new ophthalmic indication. About 38 million individuals in the US are believed to suffer from NVD, with an estimated 16 million having moderate-to-severe NVD that may be directly addressable with a pupil management approach. Upon interview of patients who self-report NVD, 25% of them completely avoid driving at night. Furthermore, 67% who report moderate or severe NVD would be willing to try an eye drop treatment option.

“Dim light disturbances, such as nighttime glare and halos, can be visually disabling, limiting driving at dusk and nighttime and diminishing independence and quality of life. I am very happy to see that the LYNX-1 trial has begun enrollment, which brings with it the potential of an effective treatment for this prevalent condition,” said Jay Pepose, MD, PhD, Director of the Pepose Vision Institute and Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology at the Washington University School of Medicine.

