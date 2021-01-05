Solar Alliance Signs Agreement for 56 Megawatt, U.S. $60 Million Solar Project

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce it signed a binding Letter of Intent on January 4, 2021 (the “Agreement”) with Green Data Center Real Estate Inc. (“Green Data”) for the design and construction of a 56 megawatt (“MW”) solar project located in Illinois. The project will include battery storage capabilities and generator-based backup power. The capital cost of the solar portion of the project is expected to be approximately US$60 million. Under the terms of the Agreement Green Data is responsible for arranging project equity and debt and Solar Alliance has an option to provide up to 10% of the project equity.



“We are proud to partner with Green Data Center Real Estate on this exciting project that illustrates the value of our growing portfolio of solar projects,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Green Data is at the forefront of the growing wave of hyperscale data centers powered with renewable energy. This 56-megawatt project will offset a significant portion of their energy needs and create jobs and opportunities in Illinois. Solar Alliance has been working diligently to expand our microgrid and utility business and this project is an incredible opportunity to scale rapidly with a great partner. The option to provide equity for partial ownership of the project also aligns well with our stated goal of building a portfolio of projects that generate long term revenue streams for Solar Alliance,” concluded Clark.

“Green Data is pleased to continue our strong relationship with Solar Alliance as we expand our portfolio of renewable powered data centers across America,” said Green Data COO Sean Stofer. “Renewable energy is the key to sustainable data and we are continuing to challenge the limits of solar and battery backup for our centers. Solar Alliance has been excellent to work with at our Murphysboro project and we have been impressed by the knowledge and experience they bring to the project. This next project, a hyperscale data center tech hub with 56-megawatt solar capacity will be a flagship for both companies. Combining solar and battery backup with the electrical requirements of a data center is complex and we are grateful to work with such a competent partner on this next endeavor,” remarked Stofer.