Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for January 2021

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise dispensaries, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in January 2021:



ICR Conference 2021 (Virtual), January 12, 2021: Founder and CEO Ben Kovler will present at 10:30 am EST and management will participate in one-on-one meetings on January 11 and 12.



23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference (Virtual), January 14, 2021: Founder and CEO Ben Kovler will present at 9:15 am EST and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.