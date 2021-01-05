 

XPO Logistics Uses Virtual Reality to Train Less-Than-Truckload Employees

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced the successful pilot of its virtual reality (VR) training for less-than-truckload (LTL) employees in North America. The solution integrates XPO software with Oculus for Business headsets, and will be tested at additional LTL service centers in the coming weeks.

The company’s use of virtual reality for LTL training follows its deployment of augmented reality at key logistics sites, where headsets guide employees during inventory picking. In LTL, VR is used to train cross-dock workers in the optimal method of loading freight for delivery.

Mario Harik, chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Less-than-truckload is the latest area of our business to benefit from bringing a virtual experience into our physical operations. Our North American LTL cross-dock operations load about 25,000 trailers daily. VR is an efficient way to ensure great outcomes for our customers and the XPO employees who serve them.”

XPO’s LTL training creates a virtual cross-dock environment to demonstrate effective loading procedures that can protect customer freight from damage. Employees learn how to make the best use of their time and the company’s fleet, while taking safety into account.

With the initial VR pilot complete, XPO has identified potentially significant benefits for its LTL business, including:

  • Higher productivity, lower waste and fewer errors in cross-dock and driver operations;
  • Enhanced safety and efficiency, due to the elimination of training-related travel and fewer in-person interactions overall;
  • Better knowledge retention through a repeatable 3D experience that enables the employee to master key tasks through repetition; and
  • Shorter ramp-up times for new employees to reach target productivity levels.

XPO expects to expand its use of virtual reality into other areas of the business, such as diversity and inclusion training and remote selling.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,605 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

