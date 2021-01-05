Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling

8 metres grading 3.86 g/t Pd, 1.36 g/t Pt, 0.43 g/t Au & 0.62% Cu within 43 metres grading 2.82 g/t Palladium Equivalent

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX:GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce final results from its 12-hole, 5,068-metre exploration drill program focused on the down-dip western extension of the W Horizon portion of the Marathon Palladium Deposit which is currently the subject of a Feasibility Study. The 2020 exploration drilling results will not be incorporated in the Feasibility Study, which is ongoing and should be released during the first quarter of 2021.



The drill program was designed to test the potential for near surface, ramp accessible mineralization. Results from the first four holes of the program were released on October 29th, 2020 and further results on December 16th, 2020.