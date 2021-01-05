 

Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 13:00  |  65   |   |   

8 metres grading 3.86 g/t Pd, 1.36 g/t Pt, 0.43 g/t Au & 0.62% Cu within 43 metres grading 2.82 g/t Palladium Equivalent

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX:GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce final results from its 12-hole, 5,068-metre exploration drill program focused on the down-dip western extension of the W Horizon portion of the Marathon Palladium Deposit which is currently the subject of a Feasibility Study. The 2020 exploration drilling results will not be incorporated in the Feasibility Study, which is ongoing and should be released during the first quarter of 2021.

The drill program was designed to test the potential for near surface, ramp accessible mineralization. Results from the first four holes of the program were released on October 29th, 2020 and further results on December 16th, 2020.

Results from hole M-20-548, provided below in Table 1, and results from previously released hole M-20-547 (October 29th, 2020), which are both shown in figures 1 and 2, confirm the existence of a high-grade zone of palladium mineralization within the heart of the deposit’s main feeder zone approximately 250 m down dip from the Marathon Deposit. Drill density is low in this area which is highly prospective, both along strike and down dip, for high grade W Horizon mineralization as well as net textured to massive sulphides (see October 29th, 2020 news release).

Jamie Levy, President and CEO of Gen Mining states: “Ending our 2020 exploration program with our best drill intercept of high grade PGM’s plus copper will make for an interesting exploration program in 2021, and with the recent financing, we now have the funds for this.”

Table 1 – Assay Results

Hole ID From To Length Au Pt Pd Cu PdEq**
      m g/t g/t g/t % g/t
M-20-548 104 108 4 0.08 0.14 0.82 0.13 1.21
  326 336 10 0.01 0.63 0.45 0.01 0.92
  360 403 43 0.19 0.59 1.81 0.25 2.82
(and incl.) 360 387 27 0.22 0.74 2.37 0.34 3.66
(and also incl.) 366 374 8 0.43 1.36 3.86 0.62 6.26
M-20-549 No significant assays
M-20-550 19 23 4 0.11 0.12 0.98 0.19 1.47

Table 1 – Footnotes

