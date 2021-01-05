Nurix Therapeutics Announces Presentation at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that Arthur Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. EST.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Nurix website for approximately 30 days after the event.