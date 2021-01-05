Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) today announced that Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9:10 AM ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.deciphera.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.