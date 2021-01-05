Future Business Plans of THC Therapeutics on Increasing Shareholder Value Via a Reg A+

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reg A+ offerings are now available to SEC reporting publicly traded companies. With THCT being an SEC-reporting, audited, public company, the company intends to file an offering statement pursuant to Regulation A+ in the coming weeks, which the company hopes will allow it to raise up to $75,000,000. The Reg A+ capital raise will provide the company with the capital resources necessary to expedite its expansion.

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, "Better Health through the Science of Nature,", is pleased to announce today a January 2021 Letter to Shareholders providing highlights on its recent developments and plans to further capitalize the company.

THCT is in the process of raising up to 75 Million with a Reg A+ to implement our business strategy.

THC Therapeutics currently plans to use the capital raised during the Reg A+ to finalize production, secure strategic acquisitions of compatible technologies, and further solidify our position as a leading health and wellness technology company engaged in the cannabis industry. THCT plans to finalize the production of the dHydronator, the company’s patented sanitizing herb and plant dryer. The company’s technology has been laboratory proven to dry cannabis in 12-14 hours versus two weeks for other drying methods, and destroy harmful surface contamination such as mold, E. coli, Salmonella and other contaminants.

The company is preparing to eliminate its convertible debt and has begun raising capital through means of equity-only transactions exclusively with accredited investors via private placements.

Additionally, the company plans to HODL a significant portion of its capital in Bitcoin and Precious Metals rather than US Dollars. The company is taking this action due to its great concern regarding the devaluation of fiat currencies and potential future inflation.

Mr. Parker Mitchell, our Chief Executive Officer, stated, "THC Therapeutics’s goal is to be a premier technology company in the cannabis sector. Our innovative IP, such as the dHydronator, should allow us to become one of the top cannabis technology companies in North America. We believe technology patents are very valuable to public companies, and we are focused on developing a diverse portfolio of intellectual property synergistic with our existing intellectual property.”