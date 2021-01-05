Fixing of coupon rates
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
05 January 2021
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 7 January 2021
Effective from 7 January 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 7 January 2021 to 7 April 2021:
Uncapped bonds
NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 January 2021: 1.7000% pa
NO0010887409, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 January 2021: 1.7300% pa
Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
