ALBANY, N.Y, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remarkable growth in the use of plastics in worldwide locations has resulted into rising environmental concerns. In recent few years, there is considerable growth in awareness about the importance of conservation of environment. Owing to this factor, major population across the global is inclined toward the use of environmental-friendly products. This factor is generating prominent sales opportunities in the global biodegradable water bottles market.

Analysts at TMR are of the opinion that the global biodegradable water bottles market will grow at 4.5% CAGR during the assessment period of 2020 to 2030.

Companies working in the global biodegradable water bottles market are using various plants such as algae, bamboo, pulp, sugarcane, and paper for manufacturing their products. Apart from this, biodegradable plastic such as starch-based plastics, polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), and poly-butylene succinate (PBS) are widely used in the production of these bottles. The specialty of all these materials is that they are easily decomposed in the soil in less than 100 days. This factor is attracting major environment enthusiasts toward purchasing biodegradable water bottles, thereby generating prominent sales opportunities in the global biodegradable water bottles market.

The production of biodegradable water bottles requires less water than the production of plastic bottles. Apart from this, there is no emission of carbon during the production of biodegradable water bottles. This scenario highlights the environmental-friendly nature of biodegradable water bottles.

Major enterprises working in the global biodegradable water bottles market are growing focus toward incorporation of technological advancements during their production activities. They are pouring efforts toward designing biodegradable bottles that look exactly similar to plastic bottles and attract additional customer base. This scenario depicts that the global biodegradable water bottles market will show expansion at promising pace in the forthcoming years.