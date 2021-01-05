 

Oldest African-American-Owned Bank in the U.S. Selects CSI Core to Offer Digital Suite of Services

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced that Nashville, Tennessee-based Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Co. (Citizens Bank) has selected its NuPoint core platform to further the bank’s mission of fostering the economic advancement of minorities and consumers who are largely underserved in the community.

Citizens Bank began operations on Jan. 16, 1904, under the guidance of three prominent African-American citizens of Nashville: R.H. Boyd, Preston Taylor, and J.C. Napier. The institution was originally named the One-Cent Savings Bank and Trust Company to emphasize the importance of every customer, no matter their financial worth. Now, more than 100 years later, Citizens Bank is the oldest, continuously operating African-American-owned bank in the United States.

“We always want to honor and cherish the history and legacy we have, but we must also lead our team and our organization toward the future,” said Sergio Ora, president and CEO of Citizens Bank. “We can be very committed and passionate about our vision and mission, but in order for us to help people develop financial independence and wealth equality, we must have the resources and technology. CSI will play in integral role in giving us that.”

As a small institution in a large market, Citizens Bank has thrived for more than a century because of its mission and dedication to banking the underserved. And to ensure it’s around for the next 100 years, the institution recognized the need to remain competitive with larger institutions by offering the same level of products and solutions, but with a decided edge in service.

In addition to a strong core platform, Citizens Bank is partnering with CSI because of its flexibility and agility in quickly adding solutions to the core that improve customers’ ability to digitally connect with the bank in a variety of ways.

“For more than 100 years, Citizens Bank has never faltered in its mission to provide financial opportunity to individuals and communities who have been overlooked and underserved,” said David Culbertson, president and COO of CSI. “We are honored that this important and vibrant institution chose CSI to deliver innovative solutions that will help its customers grow wealth, solidify their businesses and make their dreams come true.”

About Citizens Bank

In 1904, the One-Cent Savings Bank and Trust Company, now Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company, became the first minority-owned bank in Tennessee. Now, Citizens Bank is the oldest, continuously operating, African-American-owned bank in the United States. With its strong roots in the community, a storied past and an eye toward the future, Citizens Bank takes pride in building up the community, giving those largely underserved in the community access to the financial services and education they need to thrive. For additional information, please visit bankcbn.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

