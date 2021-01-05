Frequency Therapeutics to Present 2021 Business and Pipeline Overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer David L. Lucchino will present a Company overview at the 39th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference.
Mr. Lucchino’s presentation will take place on Wednesday, January 13th at 7:30 a.m. ET. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session to be held at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of both the presentation and the breakout session can be accessed on the investors section of Frequency’s website, investors.frequencytx.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Frequency website following the event.
About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics is a leader in the development of medicines designed to activate progenitor cells within the body to treat degenerative diseases. The Company’s progenitor cell activation (PCA) approach stimulates progenitor cells to create functional tissue with the aim of developing disease modifying therapies. The Company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function. In a FX-322 Phase 1/2 study, statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in key measures of hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss were observed. FX-322 is being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical studies in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. The Company also is evaluating additional diseases where its PCA approach could create functional tissue, including in a pre-clinical program in multiple sclerosis.
Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Frequency has an ex-U.S. license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for FX-322, as well as additional collaboration and licensing agreements with academic and nonprofit research organizations including The Scripps Research Institute, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Cambridge Enterprises Limited, Mass General Brigham and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. For more information, visit www.frequencytx.com and follow Frequency on Twitter @Frequencytx.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005110/en/
