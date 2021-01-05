Frequency Therapeutics to Present 2021 Business and Pipeline Overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer David L. Lucchino will present a Company overview at the 39th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference.

Mr. Lucchino’s presentation will take place on Wednesday, January 13th at 7:30 a.m. ET. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session to be held at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of both the presentation and the breakout session can be accessed on the investors section of Frequency’s website, investors.frequencytx.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Frequency website following the event.