Apyx Medical Corporation to Participate in the ICR Conference 2021

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market, announced today that management will participate in the ICR Conference 2021, which is being held virtually from January 11th-14th. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, January 14th at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be provided under the ‘Company Events’ section of the Apyx Medical Corporation investor relations website at https://apyxmedical.com/investor_relations/. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.