 

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, will provide a corporate overview during a presentation and Q&A session at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of Ironwood’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. To access the webcast, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. We discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both these locations.

