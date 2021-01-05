Kopin Corporation Ships First Production Order of 720p Color OLED Microdisplays

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays and display subassemblies for defense, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, announced today it has shipped its 720p (1280 x 720 resolution) OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) microdisplays for a production order from a US company for public safety applications. The 0.49-inch-diagonal 720p display incorporates Kopin’s ColorMaxTM technology for superb color fidelity (greater than 90% sRGB average) and a duo-stack OLED structure for high current efficiency (over 10 candela per ampere).

A duo-stack OLED has two OLED structures on top of each other and connected in series. Because a duo-stack structure provides far more flexibility in the OLED stack design than a single-stack structure, it offers the potential for much higher current efficiency, much higher brightness, lower power consumption and longer lifetime. Kopin’s patent-pending ColorMax technology, which incorporates a specially configured anode structure in the Si backplane, suppresses color mixing among tiny sub-pixels (2.8 μm x 8.4 μm in the 720p display), which otherwise would be severe for duo-stack OLED structures. The duo-stack OLED structure has been developed by our OLED foundry partner, Lakeside Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Lakeside), which has consistently produced 720p displays with high color fidelity and excellent OLED efficiency.

“We are very pleased with our first production order of our color duo-stack 720 OLED microdisplays which is for a product made by a US company,” said Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO of Kopin Corporation. “Though this initial order is fairly modest in size, it is an important milestone for our OLED microdisplay business, and is a true proof-point of our fabless OLED display business model in which our OLED partner, Lakeside, manufactures the displays on our ColorMax backplane wafers to meet our specifications. With the successful production of duo-stack color displays on our ColorMax wafers, we believe it will be the first of many orders from companies around the world that want to leverage our industry-leading technology.”