 

VitalHub Expands Use of Award-Winning Synopsis Product to New Region with the Announcement of Licensing Deal in the Bahamas

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce a material licensing transaction of newly-acquired subsidiary Intouch With Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform to Anaesthesia Associates Medical Group (the “Group” or “AAMG”) in Nassau, Bahamas. This transaction marks the expansion of the Company’s award-winning Synopsis suite of solutions to the Caribbean region.

Anaesthesia Associates Medical Group is an independent anaesthesia group supporting four hospitals in the region. The Group has been aiming to undergo a meaningful digital transformation that will enable the integration of care systems across facilities to provide enhanced care delivery and patient outcomes. This contract serves to address AAMG’s need to support local hospitals in Nassau with a pre-operative assessment solution, providing their clinical group with an electronic record which is easily accessible, user-friendly, and underpinned with internationally recognized risk-scores.

With this deal, VitalHub is responding to the Group’s need to promote high quality, dynamic outpatient services which enable socially distanced care delivery. This transaction is the first for VitalHub in the area and represents the Company’s continued growth into various international markets.

The transition to a virtual clinic format will facilitate a reduction in AAMG’s requirement for patients to attend hospitals for consultations, improving capacity and load balancing, patient convenience, and the overall care delivery process. These improvements will also extend to long term care patients who will be proactively managed in their homes, affording improved levels of communication while reducing pressures on clinicians.

The Group has licensed award-winning Synopsis iQ, which will provide the ability to share comprehensive pre-operative information with another provider that allows them to care for that patient in a blended and seamless manner, managing, on the same integrated platform, those patients who present remotely for consultation alongside those who physical present at one of their hospital sites.

“The demand and needs addressed by Synopsis solution extend far beyond the UK marketplace, with applicability across health systems globally,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We are seeing consistent demand and need for solutions that support the transition to virtual care, and the Synopsis iQ solution meets all the needs. We continue to work to expose other geographies to this solution, and this transaction demonstrates the potential success new channels will deliver as we continue to extend our reach and growth internationally.”

