 

Amerigo Announces Appointment of Investor Relations Advisors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG OTCQX: ARREF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Harbor Access LLC (“Harbor Access”) to provide external investor relations services to Amerigo.

Harbor Access is an investor relations and investor access firm representing and advising micro to mega market cap companies, with a collective 75+ years of direct capital market experience.

“We are excited to work with Aurora and Amerigo as the Company has a unique story that we believe will resonate with our international institutional investor network. Based on the hard work and success of Amerigo coupled with a renewed interest in the resources sector, Amerigo is poised to gain the attention of new investors and realize its true value,” stated Jonathan Paterson, Managing Partner, Harbor Access.

Amerigo’s President and CEO, Aurora Davidson, stated “I firmly believe that we are in the early stages of a bull cycle for copper. Against this backdrop, this is the perfect time to bolster our investor relations efforts and ensure best-in-class practices to drive shareholder value.”

About Amerigo and Minera Valle Central (“MVC”)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX. OTCQC:ARREF

For further information, please contact:

Aurora Davidson Graham Farrell
President and CEO Investor Relations
(604) 697 6207 (416) 842-9003
ad@amerigoresources.com Graham.Farrell@HarborAccessLLC.com

