 

Otonomy to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference to be held January 11-14, 2021.

The fireside chat will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 6 a.m. EST on Monday, January 11, 2021. An archived webcast will also be accessible through the Events page of the company's website (www.otonomy.com).

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information, please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries
Spectrum Science
Chloé-Anne Ramsey
Vice President
404.865.3601
cramsey@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries
Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com


Disclaimer

