NexTech Hires Former President of Microsoft Online Inc. Hareesh Achi as President of its 3D/AR Advertising Network

Hareesh comes to NexTech after a successful 10-year run at Microsoft as President of Microsoft Online Inc and Global Operational lead for their Advertising business



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for virtual and hybrid eCommerce, education, conferences, and events today announced that it has hired Hareesh Achi as President of their Advertising Network. Mr. Achi, was Global Operational lead for Microsoft's advertising business operations, leading Microsoft's Search Ads & News business and was President of Microsoft Online Inc. With this key executive hire NexTech is continuing to position experienced technology industry leaders within the company to quickly expand and monetize its growing portfolio of digital transformation technologies.

As President of NexTech’s Advertising Network, Hareesh will continue to enhance the company’s 3D/AR advertising technologies while aggressively expanding the 3D/AR ad network into the virtual events industry to provide unique value propositions for advertisers, brands, and sponsors with the intent on generating significant ROI for customers and revenue for the company. Hareesh and his team will build AR-powered advertising solutions that enhance the online shopping experience for brands and provide crucial data points for future marketing initiatives.

Hareesh will also develop and maintain key brand partnerships and communicate the value of 3D/AR ad solutions in the current landscape, presenting NexTech as a preferred partner for brands and sponsors navigating the shifting landscape of digital advertising. Hareesh will also identify ways these technology advancements and partnerships can drive innovation across other areas of NexTech’s business.

Hareesh Achi, President of NexTech’s Advertising Network comments, “I firmly believe that AR and VR are the future of advertising and NexTech’s existing technology portfolio positions the Company to become a leader in this space. I’m excited to join the team and build a powerful, in-house advertising network at a time when more brands are turning to ‘storeless’ experiences and looking for unique ways to reach customers in the digital sphere. AR-powered platforms like NexTech’s offer tremendous potential and value that two-dimensional advertising content cannot compete with,” He continues, “I’m excited to help with the creation and development of NexTech’s groundbreaking in-house ad network and look forward to bringing the growing industries of advertising and AR/VR together to create what I envision as the next generation of online experiences.”