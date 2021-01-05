OpGen Subsidiary Curetis and Annar Enter into Unyvero Distribution Partnership for Colombia

Exclusive distribution agreement for initial term of three years



Annar commits to minimum purchase of 10 Unyvero systems during initial term

Annar to seek regulatory clearance for Unyvero products in Colombia



GAITHERSBURG, Md. and HOLZGERLINGEN, Germany, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that its subsidiary Curetis GmbH has entered into a distribution agreement with Annar Health Technologies (“Annar”) for Colombia. Annar, headquartered in Bogotá, is Colombia’s leading diagnostics distributor that is already working with numerous renowned global IVD manufacturers.

Under the distribution agreement, Annar has the exclusive rights to commercialize the Curetis Unyvero A50 instrument system and its full suite of Unyvero infectious disease diagnostic application cartridges in Colombia. The distribution agreement has an initial term of three years and can be extended in one-year increments. In return, Annar has committed to significant minimum purchases of Unyvero instruments and application cartridges over the initial three year term, amounting to a total of at least 10 Unyvero systems plus significant numbers of Unyvero cartridges. Annar is responsible for product registration which is expected to be obtained by the second half of 2021 and has committed to significantly invest in the market introduction of the Unyvero product line in Colombia.

“With a significant number of hospitalized patients suffering from healthcare-associated infections in Colombia, we believe that a rapid and comprehensive detection of the pathogens and their antibiotic resistance markers with Unyvero will help to improve outcomes for patients with severe infections while supporting the antibiotic stewardship efforts that are high on the agenda of our healthcare providers,” said Michael Himmel, CEO of Annar Health Technologies.

“We are very pleased to work with Annar as a highly committed partner in making Unyvero widely available in Colombia,” said Oliver Schacht, PhD, CEO of OpGen. “This partnership strengthens our commercial presence in the Latin American region and is in alignment with our core commercialization strategy to expand our global presence as industry leaders in the molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics space. We anticipate working closely with Annar and the team over the coming months and anticipate the opportunity to explore potential expansion into additional Latin American countries in the years ahead.”