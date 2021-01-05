 

OpGen Subsidiary Curetis and Annar Enter into Unyvero Distribution Partnership for Colombia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 13:30  |  24   |   |   

  • Exclusive distribution agreement for initial term of three years
  • Annar commits to minimum purchase of 10 Unyvero systems during initial term   
  • Annar to seek regulatory clearance for Unyvero products in Colombia

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and HOLZGERLINGEN, Germany, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that its subsidiary Curetis GmbH has entered into a distribution agreement with Annar Health Technologies (“Annar”) for Colombia. Annar, headquartered in Bogotá, is Colombia’s leading diagnostics distributor that is already working with numerous renowned global IVD manufacturers.

Under the distribution agreement, Annar has the exclusive rights to commercialize the Curetis Unyvero A50 instrument system and its full suite of Unyvero infectious disease diagnostic application cartridges in Colombia. The distribution agreement has an initial term of three years and can be extended in one-year increments. In return, Annar has committed to significant minimum purchases of Unyvero instruments and application cartridges over the initial three year term, amounting to a total of at least 10 Unyvero systems plus significant numbers of Unyvero cartridges. Annar is responsible for product registration which is expected to be obtained by the second half of 2021 and has committed to significantly invest in the market introduction of the Unyvero product line in Colombia.

“With a significant number of hospitalized patients suffering from healthcare-associated infections in Colombia, we believe that a rapid and comprehensive detection of the pathogens and their antibiotic resistance markers with Unyvero will help to improve outcomes for patients with severe infections while supporting the antibiotic stewardship efforts that are high on the agenda of our healthcare providers,” said Michael Himmel, CEO of Annar Health Technologies.

“We are very pleased to work with Annar as a highly committed partner in making Unyvero widely available in Colombia,” said Oliver Schacht, PhD, CEO of OpGen. “This partnership strengthens our commercial presence in the Latin American region and is in alignment with our core commercialization strategy to expand our global presence as industry leaders in the molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics space. We anticipate working closely with Annar and the team over the coming months and anticipate the opportunity to explore potential expansion into additional Latin American countries in the years ahead.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OpGen Subsidiary Curetis and Annar Enter into Unyvero Distribution Partnership for Colombia Exclusive distribution agreement for initial term of three yearsAnnar commits to minimum purchase of 10 Unyvero systems during initial term   Annar to seek regulatory clearance for Unyvero products in Colombia GAITHERSBURG, Md. and HOLZGERLINGEN, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Fortinet to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Teams Return to Athletic Competition Enabled by Draganfly ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe