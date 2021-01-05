 

Revolution Medicines to Provide R&D Pipeline Update, Including Progress of RAS(ON) Inhibitor Programs, During Presentation at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference, which will take place January 11-14, 2021, is being conducted with a virtual format.

As a centerpiece of the update, Dr. Goldsmith will announce the entry of two first-in-class RAS(ON) Inhibitor programs into IND-enabling development and will discuss the profiles of these development candidates and next steps for advancing them. Dr. Goldsmith will also provide an update on the company’s three RAS Companion Inhibitors, including RMC-4630 (SHP2 inhibitor), RMC-5552 (mTORC1-selective inhibitor), and a new member, RMC-5845 (SOS1-selective inhibitor).

Details of Revolution Medicines’ presentation are as follows:

  • 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 
    Conference Date: January 11-14, 2021
    Presentation Time/Date: 5:20 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, January 12, 2021
    Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines’ website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors include RMC-6291, RMC-6236 and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors include RMC-4630, RMC-5552, and RMC-5845.

