Tactile Medical to Present at the ICR Conference 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference 2021, which is being held virtually from January 11th-14th. The fireside chat will be held on Thursday, January 14th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.