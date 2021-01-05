GW Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), the world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, today announced that Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a business update and 2021 outlook at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). In addition, a Q&A breakout session will immediately follow the presentation at 10:20 am PT (1:20 pm ET).



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through GW’s corporate website at www.gwpharm.com in the Investors section under Events & Presentations. A replay will be available soon after the live presentation.