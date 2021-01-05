Goliath Identifies Several New Targets at Lorne Creek Porphyry System

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (FSE: B4IF) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce it has identified several new targets base on successful soil and silt program results from the 2020 field season on the Lorne Creek Porphyry discovery. This discovery is located on its 100 % controlled Lucky Strike property, situated ~40 north of Terrace, British Columbia, 8 km to highway, power, and railway.



“The geochemical anomalies discovered in 2020 overlying geophysical anomalies further confirm the strong indications of a potential deposit size buried porphyry system. Compilation and integration of this new geochemical data coupled with the inaugural 2019 drill results puts us in a great position to vector our efforts in preparation for potential drilling in 2022 to unlock its full potential as part of our pipeline of projects” stated Mr. Roger Rosmus, CEO of Goliath, further “We remain focused on creating shareholder value in 2021 with our fully funded inaugural drill program on Goliath’s Surebet high-grade polymetallic gold-silver discovery on our 100% controlled Golddigger property located near Stewart, British Columbia in the prolific Golden Triangle.”