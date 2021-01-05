ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced that Company management will present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference, held virtually January 11-14, 2021.



ICU Medical’s presentation will be on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. PST (11:40 a.m. EST).