Dyne Therapeutics to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer, and Romesh Subramanian, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, are scheduled to present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/investors-and-media and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.