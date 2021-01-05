RAMM Pharma Makes Additional Investment in Canapar & Provides Overview of Strategic Acquisition to Enter European Cannabis Market

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical and other cannabis-based products, is pleased to announce a C$3 million investment in Canapar Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, “Canapar”) through its participation in Canapar’s secured convertible note offering (the “Offering”). Further to its news release dated December 30, 2020 announcing its acquisition of 29,833,333 shares of Canapar, representing an approximate 49% interest, this subscription further strengthens Ramm’s strategic relationship with Canapar.



Based in Italy, Canapar is positioned to become one of Europe’s largest vertically integrated Cannabis companies. Canapar’s state of the art extraction facility is the largest in Europe and has been custom designed to produce active compounds to be used in high-quality pharmaceutical, wellness, and cosmetic products from its 1,000-hectare organic hemp production and processing platform. The strategic investment is expected to immediately enhance RAMM and Canapar’s ability to capitalize on the rapidly expanding European and global cannabis markets, provide additional distribution opportunities for RAMM’s portfolio of internationally registered cannabis-based products and leverage Canapar’s significant investment in its vertically integrated operation to provide economies of scale and supply chain control.

Strategic Highlights: