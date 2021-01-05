RAMM Pharma Makes Additional Investment in Canapar & Provides Overview of Strategic Acquisition to Enter European Cannabis Market
TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical and
other cannabis-based products, is pleased to announce a C$3 million investment in Canapar Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, “Canapar”) through its participation in Canapar’s secured
convertible note offering (the “Offering”). Further to its news release dated December 30, 2020 announcing its acquisition of 29,833,333 shares of Canapar, representing an approximate 49% interest,
this subscription further strengthens Ramm’s strategic relationship with Canapar.
Based in Italy, Canapar is positioned to become one of Europe’s largest vertically integrated Cannabis companies. Canapar’s state of the art extraction facility is the largest in Europe and has been custom designed to produce active compounds to be used in high-quality pharmaceutical, wellness, and cosmetic products from its 1,000-hectare organic hemp production and processing platform. The strategic investment is expected to immediately enhance RAMM and Canapar’s ability to capitalize on the rapidly expanding European and global cannabis markets, provide additional distribution opportunities for RAMM’s portfolio of internationally registered cannabis-based products and leverage Canapar’s significant investment in its vertically integrated operation to provide economies of scale and supply chain control.
Strategic Highlights:
- Transformational acquisition to enter the European cannabis market and introduce RAMM's best-in-class cannabinoid pharmaceutical and other product formulations to a population
of 750M+
- Canapar is Europe’s first fully integrated CBD company with approximately $33M invested to date and is positioned to become one of Europe’s largest CBD extraction companies with sales
commencing in Q1 2021.
- Significant supply contracts in place including a 5-year agreement for €38.5M (€7.7M per year) with a leading ingredient company for full spectrum CBD oil. Additional contracts being actively
pursued and negotiated.
- Multiple source B2B & B2C revenue strategy in place to establish Canapar as a leading European supplier of high-margin CBD Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and wellness products. To
date Canapar has commercialized a full line of wellness products (35 SKUs) under its house-brand Marishanti. and has opened 2 Marishanti branded retail stores
