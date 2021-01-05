 

CommScope Expands Its Wi-Fi 6 Residential Gateway Portfolio with Introduction of an Integrated GPON Gateway

CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, today announced it is expanding its industry leading Wi-Fi 6 home network gateway portfolio with the release of its NVG578LX 2.5G GPON Wi-Fi 6 residential gateway.

CommScope's new NVG578LX GPON home network gateway provides true gigabit speeds for the delivery of managed voice, video and data services. The improved connectivity of the NVG578LX will deliver lightning fast performance around the home with Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet WAN/LAN (switchable) support. (Photo: Business Wire)

The NVG578LX GPON home network gateway provides true gigabit speeds for the delivery of managed voice, video and data services. The improved connectivity of the NVG578LX will deliver lightning fast performance around the home with Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet WAN/LAN (switchable) support.

“With more of us working and learning from home, consumers are demanding faster speeds and improved Wi-Fi performance,” said German Iaryczower, Senior Vice President, Broadband Home Solutions, CommScope. “This high performance Wi-Fi 6 residential gateway gives service providers a cost-effective solution to deliver the in-home connectivity experience their customers need.”

The NVG578 gateways are a series of advanced gateways for the PON family of optical networking standards to deliver managed voice, video, data and IoT services, with the previously released NVG578SX providing up to 10Gbps symmetrical broadband. Continuing in this legacy of performance and affordability, the NVG578LX delivers high-speed broadband services via on-board GPON optics up to 2.5Gbps downstream into the home and 1.25 Gbps upstream.

The NVG578LX gateway enables reliable, single-platform delivery of voice-over-IP, data and streaming broadcast-quality video. This connectivity is complemented by equally high-speed LAN interfaces:

  • One 2.5G Ethernet WAN/LAN port, three 1G Ethernet LAN ports
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi 6
    • 2.4 GHz 3x3 802.11ax
    • 5 GHz 4x4 802.11ax

Recently, the NVG578LX gateway was deployed by Ziply Fiber as part of the service provider’s gigabit broadband with Wi-Fi 6 roll out. The NVG578LX gateway may be complemented with the X5 Wi-Fi Extenders to create a mesh Wi-Fi solution to deliver high-performance Wi-Fi in every corner of the home.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

