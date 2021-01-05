Advanced Energy to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that Yuval Wasserman, President and CEO, and Paul Oldham, Executive Vice President and CFO, will be presenting at the 23 rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. EST.

A video webcast of the presentation will be made available on the company’s investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com.