 

Advanced Energy to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that Yuval Wasserman, President and CEO, and Paul Oldham, Executive Vice President and CFO, will be presenting at the 23 rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. EST.

A video webcast of the presentation will be made available on the company’s investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

